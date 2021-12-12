Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Meth pills, ganja seized in Northeast
Thailand
General

Meth pills, ganja seized in Northeast

published : 12 Dec 2021 at 16:54

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Some of the meth pills and dried marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district on Saturday night are put on displayed at Ranger Company 2108 headquarters. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Some of the meth pills and dried marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district on Saturday night are put on displayed at Ranger Company 2108 headquarters. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A team of rangers seized 104,000 methamphetamine pills and 50 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana in Ban Phaeng district of this northeastern border province late on Saturday night. Nobody was arrested.

Col Pramote Niamsampao, deputy commander of the Surasak Montree Task Force, said the seizure was made by a team of rangers from Ranger Company 2108 patrolling on Highway 212 between Ban Phaeng and Nakhon Phanom.

The rangers found 52 bundles containing 104,000 meth pills and and 50 bars of dried marijuana, each weighing about 1kg, abandoned on a roadside near Moo 9 village. Nobody was at the spot when the rangers arrived.

It was believed the drugs had been smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos and might be intended for  delivery to the South, Col Pramote said.

Since early this year, drug suppression authorities have seized about 10 million meth pills and 10 tonnes of dried marijuana.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters chain themselves to Olympic rings

LAUSANNE: Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games.

11 Dec 2021
Thailand

Unlocking potential

The Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts, lifting the last remaining hurdle preventing full use and commercialisation of the plant.

11 Dec 2021
World

New Caledonia tense on eve of independence vote

The Pacific territory of New Caledonia goes to the polls on Sunday for a third and final referendum on independence from France with campaigning marked by angry demands to call off the vote because of the Covid pandemic.

11 Dec 2021