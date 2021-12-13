Smoke haze season begins in North

An aerial view of a hotspot forest fire in Phichit province on Monday morning. (Photo: 3rd Army Region)

CHIANG MAI: Satellite photos show hotspots increasing in the North, indicating farmers have started seasonal burning-off, but air quality remains good, according to the 3rd Army Region.

Maj Gen Thanatphol Kosaisewi, deputy commander, said on Monday that from Dec 6-12 the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter in 17 northern provinces ranged from 18 to 42 migrogrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours. The local safety threshold was set at 50mgm.

The highest level of PM2.5 was measured in tambon Rahaeng of Muang district in Tak, he said.

"Overall air quality in the North remains good but seasonal field burning is increasing, to prepare land for cultivation," Maj Gen Thanatphol said.

Satellite-based infrared imaging from Dec 6-12 showed 869 hot spots in the North and most of them, 532, were on farm land. There were 170 hotspots in forest reserves, he said.

Uttaradit province had the largest number of hotspots, 149, and Chiang Rai the widest accumulated area of hotspots, the deputy commander said.