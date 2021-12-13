Section
Longer quarantine for 'sandbox' visitors
Thailand
General

Longer quarantine for 'sandbox' visitors

published : 13 Dec 2021 at 16:34

writer: Online Reporters

Visitors' bags arrive on a carousel at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Visitors' bags arrive on a carousel at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will extend quarantine for visitors arriving from overseas through sandbox and quarantine schemes from five to seven days, from this Thursday.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Monday's decision was in respose to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and increase in infections in some countries.

Fully vaccinated visitors from countries included in the Test and Go scheme, who must stay only one night in a hotel, will undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival and then be required to antigen test themselves.

Entry was still prohibited to people coming from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, except for Thais and diplomats, he said.

