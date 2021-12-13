Outdoors drinking allowed during New Year countdown

Customers enjoy drink and food on Khaosan Road in Bangkok on Friday night. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Consumption of alcoholic drinks will be allowed in restaurants throughout the country during the New Year's Eve countdown, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided on Monday.

Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA meeting on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, passed a resolution to this effect.

Under the resolution, eateries in all 77 provinces - be they the 39 provinces in the control zones (orange), 30 in the high surveillance zones (yellow) or eight in the tourism pilot zones (blue) - will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks to customers during the New Year countown on Dec 31, until 1am on Jan 1.



The conditions are:

- Only open-air restaurants with good ventilation.



- Restaurant management, staff and customers must strictly follow the Covid Free Setting measures imposed by the CCSA.

- Customers must be fully vaccinated and be able to produce a negative RT-PCR test result.