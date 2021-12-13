Outdoors drinking allowed during New Year countdown
published : 13 Dec 2021 at 17:24
writer: Online Reporters
Consumption of alcoholic drinks will be allowed in restaurants throughout the country during the New Year's Eve countdown, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided on Monday.
Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA meeting on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, passed a resolution to this effect.
Under the resolution, eateries in all 77 provinces - be they the 39 provinces in the control zones (orange), 30 in the high surveillance zones (yellow) or eight in the tourism pilot zones (blue) - will be allowed to serve alcoholic drinks to customers during the New Year countown on Dec 31, until 1am on Jan 1.
The conditions are:
- Only open-air restaurants with good ventilation.
- Restaurant management, staff and customers must strictly follow the Covid Free Setting measures imposed by the CCSA.
- Customers must be fully vaccinated and be able to produce a negative RT-PCR test result.