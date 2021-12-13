Insurgents condemned for train bombing, 3 hurt

One of the carriages damaged by a bomb placed on the southern train line is seen at Ta Paet station in Thepa district of Songkhla on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The Defence Ministry rebuked insurgents on Monday for targeting innocent people on board a train when they detonated a bomb by the track in Pattani, injuring one passenger and two train staff members.

Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich called the attack on a local train in Khok Pho district of the southern province 'inhumane'.

The explosion took place around 12.30pm as train No 452 from Sungai Kolok to Nakhon Si Thammarat carrying 300 passengers was running between Pattani and Ta Paet stations.

The bomb hurt two train officials and one passenger, and damaged several cars including the locomotive. Fearing further attack, the driver did not immediately halt the train and instead continued driving as far as Ta Paet station in Thepa district of Songkhla.

About 300 passengers were stranded at the station before they were transported to their destinations on other trains by the State Railway of Thailand.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered better surveillance measures on the southern track to protect people who rely on trains for their commute.