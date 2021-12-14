Section
Myanmar job seekers arrested
Thailand
General

published : 14 Dec 2021 at 09:11

writer: Piyaporn Wongruang

Some of the 16 Myanmar nationals caught after illegally crossing the border into Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Monday are questioned after their arrest. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: A government patrol arrested 16 Myanmar nationals after they illegally crossed the border into a village in Muang district on Monday.

The border crossers, 10 men and six women, were found hiding in the bush near Huay Nam Khao, the Moo 14 village in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, waiting for transport to take them to promised jobs in Chon Buri.

They slipped across the border through a natural crossing. All were from Bago township, having paid 30,000 baht each to job brokers.

Also arrested were two Thai guides, Supachok Muankaew, 26, and Jamorn Booncharoen, 35,  both from Kanchanaburi's Muang district.

The illegal migrants were charged with illegal entry and will be deported after going through legal proceedings.

The two Thai guides were charged with helping foreigners who had illegally entered the country evade arrest.

