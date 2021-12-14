Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
School closes girls' dormitory after 2 night intrusions
Thailand
General

School closes girls' dormitory after 2 night intrusions

published : 14 Dec 2021 at 12:04

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The girls' dormitory at Triamudomsuksanomklao School in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday, before it was closed until January. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
The girls' dormitory at Triamudomsuksanomklao School in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday, before it was closed until January. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: All 250 girls have been moved out of their dormitory at Triamudomsuksanomklao School in Muang district after two break-ins and molestations this month.

Thanong Khiawkaew, director of the school in tambon Khok Kruad, said on Tuesday that he had moved the students out of the girls dormitory for their own safety and told them to study online from home until the first week of January.

The management would improve security for the dormitory during this time and the girls could then return safely to their classes at the school, he said.

The latest break-in at the dormitory was about 2am on Monday. Two girls said a man entered their room on the second floor. They woke up because he touched their legs before making off with 700 baht in cash.

The incident followed an earlier intrusion on Dec 1, when a man entered the same girls  dormitory, touched the legs of many students and stole about 2,000 baht.

The intruder was seen in security camera recordings as being a tall, thin man with long hair.

The school director said more barbed wire and lights would be installed and undergrowth would be removed. He also warned students to always lock their rooms.

The intruder is seen in this still from a security camera recording, near the girls' dormitory on Dec 1. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Blinken says US to advance defence, economic alliances in Indo-Pacific

JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and deepen treaty alliances and defence and intelligence capabilities with partners in the region.

11:29
Thailand

Haul of meth pills seized on NE border

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol seized a total of 598,000 methamphetamine pills from several spots along the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Monday night.

10:42
Thailand

Myanmar job seekers arrested

KANCHANABURI: A government patrol arrested 16 Myanmar nationals after they illegally crossed the border into a village in Muang district on Monday.

09:11