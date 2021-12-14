Fire guts mattress warehouse, spreads to house, in Samut Prakan

Flames billow from the mattress warehouse in Khlong Dan area of Bang Bo district, Samut Prakan in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo supplied: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A fire raged through a mattress warehouse in Khlong Dan area in the early hours of Tuesday, destroying the warehouse and damaging a neighbouring house. No casualties were reported.

The fire at the warehouse on Soi Charat Phabaek off Sukhumvit Sai Kao Road in tambon Khlong Dan of Bang Bo district, was reported about 1am, Pol Maj Thanaphol Chanthaklin, investigation chief at Khlong Dan police station, said.

More than 20 fire engines and crews, and rescue workers were rushed to the scene.

When they arrived the flames already had a firm grip on the warehouse, which stored completed mattresses and materials used for making them. A strong wind fanned the fire they took more than two hours to bring the blaze under control.

The warehouse and the goods stored there were destroyed. Two cars and a nearby house were also damaged.

Kullasatree Srichot, 24, daughter of the warehouse owner, said she was asleep in her room in the compound and was awoken by a loud noise. She went outside to investigate and saw flames leaping through the warehouse.

The five people who were in the compound at the time all fled to safety and were unhurt.

Police were investigating the cause of the fire. Damage had yet to be estimated.