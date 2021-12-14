Army pickup damaged by bomb in South

A ranger guards the pickup damaged by a bomb explosion in Narathiwat's Sungai Padi district on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A pickup in a convoy of six vehicles taking rangers to support an operation was damaged when a bomb exploded on a road in Sungai Padi district on Monday. Nobody was hurt.

Pol Capt Sompop Kesornmas, deputy chief investigator at Sako, said the attack occurred about 9am on rural road 4246 near Ban Tura, Moo 6 village, in tambon Sako.



Three six-wheel trucks and three pickups were transporting 24 rangers from the operations base of Ranger Company 1005 in Sukhirin district to support another unit from Ranger Regiment 48.



As the convoy passed the village, an improvised bomb placed in the road was detonated remotely by walkie-talkie. The explosion targetted the last vehicle in line, a Toyota pickup, damaging the front and shattering the windshield.



There were no casualties.



Police were called to investigate.