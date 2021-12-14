Army inquiry into helicopter crash

An Enstrom 480B training helicopter. (Photo supplied)

The army has set up a committee to investigate the crash of an Enstrom 480B training helicopter, which killed both crewmen, in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province on Tuesday morning.

Deputy spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong said on Tuesday afternoon that the investigators had already arrived at the crash site.



Col Sirichan said a flight of helicopters had departed the Army Aviation Centre in Lop Buri on a training flight to Nakhon Sawan.



As they went to land at the Kaset airstrip, one of them crashed, killing the flying instructor, Lt Col Panpong Banchongplian, and trainee Cpl Chanakorn Piamcharoen.



The bodies had been removed from the crash site for funeral rites.