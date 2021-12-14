Buyers file complaint about online air-purifier sales fraud

Actress Karuna “Ann” Morris, (third left) leads fraud victims to file a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau against Facebook pages purporting to sell discounted Space Air Fo air purifiers, but sending buyers other cheap goods instead. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A TV actress led victims to file a complaint with police against owners of Facebook pages that purport to sell discounted portable air purifiers but send buyers different, cheap quality goods instead.

Actress Karuna “Ann” Morris, an agent for US-made Space Air Fo, and six people representing damaged parties met police at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) and filed their complaint.

One of the complainants, Monthathip Kaewprasert, also an actress, said she had ordered a portable Space Air Fo device to remove PM 2.5 dust particles for 1,550 baht from a Facebook page.

When the parcel arrived it contained only a cheap earphone, Ms Monthathip said.

Ms Karuna said there were about 30 fake Facebook pages deceiving people who thought they were buying Space Air Fo products. Their actions caused damage to the firm and to consumers.

She said many of the pages were opened by swindlers in China who used photos of Space Air Fo air purifiers and reviews by product agents posted online. They offered the purifiers for 1,500 baht, while the genuine product sold by authorised agents cost 2,990 baht.

The discounted price lured many buyers, but all they received were pots, earphones and other cheap goods - not what they ordered.

Ms Karuna said there were about 100 victims she knew about. Many had filed complaints with other police stations.

Pol Col Rachatachot Leewanitchakun, superintendent for investigation at CCIB Division 1, said officers would examine details in the complaint. If they matched the criteria set by the Royal Thai Police Office, the CCIB would take up the case. There must be at least 10 damaged parties and total damage in the case must be at least 10 million baht, he said.