More illegal migrants from Myanmar arrested
Thailand
General

More illegal migrants from Myanmar arrested

published : 14 Dec 2021 at 19:42

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A soldier talks to job seekers from Myanmar after they were detained for illegal entry in Muang district, Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo supplied: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
A soldier talks to job seekers from Myanmar after they were detained for illegal entry in Muang district, Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. (Photo supplied: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-four Myanmar nationals were detained in two separate operations after they illegally crossed the border into Thailand in Muang district of this western province on Tuesday.

A combined team of soldiers, police and local officials deployed to the border spotted a group of 19 people, all men, hiding in a forested area at Huai Nam Khao village Moo 15 in tambon Ban Kao on Tuesday after receiving information that illegal migrants would sneak across the border through natural border crossings nearby. 

All were Myanmar nationals and had no entry documents. They were arrested.

Later, the same team detained another group of 15 illegal border crossers from Myanmar. The group – 10 men and 5 woman – were spotted in the same village at around 1.10pm, said the arresting team.

Members of both groups of detainees told authorities they had paid 19,000-25,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao provinces.

The detainees had their temperatures checked and all were normal. They were taken to Muang police station for legal action.

