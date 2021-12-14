Chaturon gets warm welcome from Pheu Thai

Veteran politician Chaturon Chaisang (Bangkok Post file photo)

Veteran politician and former deputy prime minister Chaturon Chaisang has returned to the Pheu Thai Party after abandoning a plan to set up his own party.

On hand to welcome Mr Chaturon back to Pheu Thai were party leader Cholnan Srikaew and other party executives.

Dr Cholnan said Mr Chaturon's return would help reinforce the party's commitment to building the country's democratic strength and realising the party's ambition to clinch a landslide victory in the next general election.

Mr Chaturon said Pheu Thai has asked him to come back and he believed his return would be useful in consolidating and galvanising the pro-democracy movements. Their collective goal was to change the government and work toward a full-fledged democracy through such means as constitutional amendments.

He added that Pheu Thai was undergoing a revamp by combining the forces of experienced members with younger-generation politicians who have joined the party.

Mr Chaturon made his political debut in 1986 under the Democrat Party's banner in Chachoengsao before switching to the New Aspiration Party and Thai Rak Thai Party.

Following the 2006 coup, he was made the acting Thai Rak Thai Party leader before it was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2007.

He later joined Pheu Thai and defected to Thai Raksa Chart (TRC) ahead of the 2019 polls. The TRC was ordered to be dissolved by the Constitutional Court over its nomination of Princess Ubolratana as its sole prime ministerial candidate.

In August, news emerged that Mr Chaturon was preparing to form a new political party.

A political source said he decided to rejoin Pheu Thai after the charter was amended to restore the dual-ballot election system which makes it harder for small parties to win constituency MPs seats.