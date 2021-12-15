Klong rehab project to cost B82.5bn

Commuters wait at a pier on Khlong Saen Saep. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government has approved an 11-year plan for rehabilitating Klong Saen Saep, one of Bangkok's main water transport routes, in a project worth 82.5 billion baht.

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, said the cabinet has given the go-ahead to the restoration plan which contains 84 sub-projects.

The rehabilitation plan aims at tackling wastewater that empties into the canal and the issue of floating garbage.

Last year, 807,672 cubic metres of untreated water was released into the canal per day, causing biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) to surge to a range between 6.9-12.2 mg/litre. Polluted water occurs when BOD exceeds 8 mg/litre.

Wastewater from the canal has also spread to Bang Pakong River in nearby Chachoengsao province.

Ms Rachada said eight agencies will work to promote transport safety along the canal, improve the surrounding landscape, eliminate pollution, stem destruction of natural resources and manage water resources through the 84 sub-projects.

The eight agencies are the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Royal Irrigation Department, Chachoengsao provincial office, the Wastewater Management Authority, the Marine Department, the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, the Pollution Control Department and the Department of Industrial Works.

Ms Rachada said 81% of the project's budget will come from the government and the rest from the BMA and public-private partnership (PPP) funding.

She added that sub-projects are anticipated to solve the wastewater problems through 39 water treatment stations which can treat 1,364,525m³ of wastewater per day.

The increased water treatment capacity will help accelerate water drainage and expand flood prevention areas in Bangkok. More piers will also be built along Klong Saen Saep to handle 800-1,000 passengers per day who use electric boats to commute.