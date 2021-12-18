Famous monk to swap robe for politics

Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto (left) says he will leave the monkhood on Dec 29, 2021.

Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto, a well-known monk preacher, says he will leave the monkhood on Dec 29 while declaring he has an interest in becoming a spokesman for a political party.

Phra Maha Sompong said his decision to leave the Buddhist monkhood was not over a monastic issue. One of the reasons that he wanted to leave was that he has already felt rich in his heart from Buddhist teaching and now wanted to take care of his mother, among other things.

After leaving the monkhood, Phra Maha Sompong said he wants to do something good for society.

He may get involved in a business venture from which he will donate 10% of his profits to temples and schools.

Phra Maha Sompong admitted he has an interest in politics as well and said that he has been asked by Wan Ubamrung, a Pheu Thai MP for Bangkok to become a spokesman for the party.

"But I don't want to be like the old stereotype politicians that only take from others. I won't abandon my ideals of not leaving people behind," said Phra Maha Sompong.

Mr Wan has already brought up the matter with newly-elected Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and there will be further discussions after Phra Maha Sompong leaves the monkhood on Dec 29.

"The Pheu Thai Party is open-minded and welcomes everyone who has an interest in politics, especially those who have knowledge and competence. The party will consider later which position best suits him," said Dr Cholnan.

According to a source, Sira Jenjaka, an MP from the Palang Pracharath Party has also contacted Phra Maha Sompong about him becoming involved in politics.

In September, Phra Maha Sompong Talaputto and Phra Maha Praiwan Worawano made headlines over their behaviour during a live-stream talk show, where the two monks joked about and poked fun at current issues, especially in politics.

The talk show, peppered with teenage slang, was popular and peaked at 200,000 viewers at one stage.

However, Buddhist authorities did not find the sessions amusing and the monks on Sept 9 appeared before a House committee to explain themselves.

The monks agreed to tone down their dhamma show, with less giggling and more straight talk.

During the meeting, it was agreed that dhamma talk should make up 70% of the content, and joking for around 30% of the time.

Phra Maha Sompong said he negotiated with the panel so that the content and comical exchanges could remain at 50% during the early part of the show in order to help draw more viewers.