2,899 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

The Public Health Ministry provides the second shot and a booster jab for people at Bang Sue Grand Station on Saturday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand logged 2,899 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

There were 2,802 cases in the general population and 21 among prison inmates.

On Saturday, 4,389 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,191,528 Covid-19 cases, with 2,128,358 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,283 during the third wave and 21,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.