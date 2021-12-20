Part of new Korat motorway to be open over New Year

Part of the new Bang Pa-in - Nakhon Ratchasima motorway. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 35.75-kilometre section of the new Bang Pa-in - Nakhon Ratchasima elevated motorway will be open free of charge to motorists during the New Year, from Dec 29-Jan 4, to relieve traffic congestion on Highway 2.

Chitpol Lao-an, director of the Nakhon Ratchasima-based Highway District 2, said the section between Pak Chong and Si Khiu districts will be open around the clock from 7am on Dec 29 to Jan 4 for one-way traffic.



On the first three days, Dec 29-31, it would be open for out-bound vehicles from Bangkok. Motorists could enter the elevated motorway at km65 in front of the shelter for stray dogs at Nong Phai Lom in Pak Chong district and exit at the Si Khiu interchange in Si Khiu district.



On Jan 1-4, the section would be open for Bangkok-bound vehicles. Motorists could enter the motorway at the Si Khiu intersection and exit at km65 of the Mitrapap highway in Pak Chong district.



Mr Chitpol said that for safety reasons only four-wheel vehicles such as cars and pickups would be allowed to use the motorway during this period. Trucks, public transport vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed. Overtaking would be prohibited and the speed limit set at 80kph.



Motorists would not be allowed to stop on the motorway to take pictures or for other purposes.



He said that during this year's Songkran this section of the motorway was opened for temporary use for the first time. There were no accidents on it.



Preparations were aleady about 80% complete for the opening. This included signposts at the entrances and exits, and lighting.



He expected that 100,000-120,000 vehicles would use the Mitrapap highway each day during the New Year and about 30,000 of them would use this section of the motorway.

The Bang Pa-in - Nakhon Ratchasima motorway is scheduled to be officially opened for use in 2023.