Post, EAST NFT team up for licensed digital collectables

Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, co-founder and chairman of the EAST NFT platform, second from right; Worachai Bhicharnchitr, vice-chairman of Bangkok Post Plc, centre; Sithi Srichawla, chief executive officer of KK Venture Co, first from right; Dr Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, chief executive officer of Bangkok Post Plc, first from left; and Ek-Rit Boonpiti, executive director of Bangkok Post Plc, second from left; pose for a photo at a contract signing ceremony held to mark the beginning of new cooperation venture between Bangkok Post Plc and EAST NFT. Pornprom Satrabhaya

EAST NFT, a premium marketplace for curated licensed digital collectables, also known as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has announced its partnership with the Bangkok Post to create digital collectable moments from Thailand's memorable past.

The collection, comprising of tokenised images and videos which can be verified and owned on the blockchain, is part of the commemoration of Bangkok Post's 75th anniversary. It will allow the public to purchase and collect rare news articles, front pages, satire cartoons, and specially recreated art pieces that take readers back to the nostalgia of a bygone era.

Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, co-founder and chairman of the EAST NFT platform, outlined his company's concept for the future.

"It's a vision to become the leading international digital collectables platform that aims to showcase renowned Thai brands and artists to the world, as well as to invite world-class creators, personalities, and companies to launch exciting digital collectables that people love and are now able to own," Mr Chalermchai said.

"We bring the best in blockchain technology and the most variety of digital collectables content," he said. "It is an honour to have the Bangkok Post as one of our founding partners to create a collection of digital collectables that immortalises the historical moments of our great nation."

Worachai Bhicharnchitr, vice-chairman of the board of directors for Bangkok Post Plc, said he was very pleased to announce the new partnership between the Bangkok Post and East NFT.

"It is a partnership that reaffirms the Bangkok Post's commitment to fully embracing new digital technologies to better serve our readers and clients," Mr Worachai said.

The development comes at a very important time for the Bangkok Post, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary as Thailand's oldest newspaper and "The Newspaper You Can Trust".

"For over seven decades, we have covered the social, economic and political trends events of Thailand, Asia and the world," Mr Worachai said.

Through the partnership, EAST NFT and the Bangkok Post will produce a number of collections that utilise the newspaper's extensive archives. Some assets will also be recreated as exclusive artworks that reflect major events and national sentiments throughout the seven decades. The collection will also take on different selling formats depending on the rarity and value of each piece.

Sithi Srichawla, CEO of KK Venture Co Ltd said that EAST NFT specialises in curating digital collectables from a whole host of invited partners from across the globe through a pioneering and barrier-less marketplace.

"EAST's marketplace, due to launch in the upcoming weeks will house content from the world's leading brands and personalities across multiple industries and we look forward to celebrating the Bangkok Post's iconic photojournalism over the past 75 years, making artistic representations of some of history's most notable photographs available on the blockchain for the first time," he said.

Dr Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, CEO of Bangkok Post Plc, concluded that together with East NFT, that the partnership can bring such a rich history to a new audience.

"Through NFTs, anyone can discover, collect and trade historical moments reported through generations of the Bangkok Post's journalists, whether in the form of photos, cartoons, text or graphics," Dr Ronnachit said. "I am confident that this project will be of keen interest to anyone looking to experience a part of historical Thailand through a new lens."

The EAST NFT platform plans to open in December 2021. It will offer digital collectables in the genre of art, music, entertainment, sports and collectables.