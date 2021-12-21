Section
Vendor found dead in pickup with burning charcoal stove
Thailand
General

published : 21 Dec 2021 at 11:48

writer: Chalit Poomruang

Police with the Toyota pickup parked outside a market in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan, on Monday night. A businessman was found dead inside. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)
NAKHON SAWAN: The owner of an animal feed business was found dead in his pickup truck with a stove of burning charcoal beside him in Takhli district of this upper Central province on Monday night, police said.

About 9.15pm a local resident called police about a Toyota pickup that was parked by an exit from the Srithep market in Takhli Municipality.

On investigation, they found a man dead in the driver's seat. The engine was still running. There was a stove with burning charcoal by the front passenger seat. The body was taken to  Takhli Hospital for postmortem examination.

The dead man was identified as Somsak Thangthong, 57, the owner of an animal feed shop at the market.

A woman who arrived at the scene told police she and Somsak had divorced many years ago  and he lived alone in the shop.

She heard that Somsak was heavily in debt and had tried to take his own life previously but been saved by friends.

The police investigation was continuing. 

