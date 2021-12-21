Train services continue unchanged at Hua Lamphong

Commuters leave their train at Hua Lamphong station in Bangkok as usual on Tuesday, when the State Railway changed its mind again and said train services there would remain unchanged at least until January. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The State Railway will continue operating 80 train services a day at Hua Lamphong station, which has long served Bangkok city, at least until January.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said on Tuesday that the state enterprise had cancelled its plan to reduce the number of trains serving the old railway terminus to 22 from this Thursday.

Services would remain unchanged at Hua Lamphong pending the SRT finalising plans for the transfer of services to Bang Sue Grand station and for Red Line services between Rangsit and Bang Sue, he said.

"There has been no decision made, so, services at Hua Lamphong station will continue without change until at least January 2022," Mr Nirut said.

Of the 80 services a day at Hua Lamphong, 40 are freight and passenger trains and the 40 others are free public services.

He also said the SRT cancelled its plan to close the old ground level Bang Khen, Laksi and Don Muang train stations this Thursday and require commuters to instead use the elevated Red Line, which follows the same route.

In November, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced the SRT would eventually stop all train services at 105-year-old inner city Hua Lamphong station, to allow its commercial redevelopment.

The labour union of the SRT has strongly opposed the plan.