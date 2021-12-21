Mother charged over young son's torture-death by her lover

Yuwadee Akkhathai, 31, after her arrest in Bangkok on Tuesday over the torture-death of her 8-year-old son by her new lover in Saraburi's Nong Khae district. (Photo supplied)

A woman has been arrested on charges of allowing her new lover to force her 8-year-old son to drink his own urine and then whipping him to death.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police apprehended Yuwadee Akkhathai, 31, at the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation on Phahon Yothin Road in Lat Yao district of Bangkok on Tuesday.

Ms Yuwadee was wanted on an arrest warrant approved by the Saraburi Provincial Court on Dec 17 for murder, Pol Col Pathak Khwanna, superintendent of CSD sub-division 4, said.

Her young son died at Nong Khae district hospital in Saraburi on Oct 20 after being admitted for treatment of severe injuries caused by physical assault.

Police investigators learned that the boy had been savagely beaten by Wirat Sae Heng, who had been living for the past two months with his mother at a house in Nong Khae district.

Mr Wirat, a mechanic, had allegedly tied the boy to a house beam and whipped him with a power cable. Then, instead of releasing the child, he left him there and went to bed. He also allegedly forced the boy to drink his own urine.

Mr Wirat fled but was caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Kui Buri district on Oct 20.

Police investigators also sought court approval to arrest the boy’s mother on the grounds she failed to protect the child despite witnessing him being tortured.

The woman had gone to Bangkok. CSD police arrested her at the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, where she worked as a housekeeper.

During questioning, Ms Yuwadee denied all charges. She said she did not try to help her son out of fear he would only be more harshly tortured.

She told police she had tried to intervene when her new lover first began assaulting the child, but her efforts were unsuccessful.

The CSD officers read the charges to her and she was later handed over to Nong Khae police for legal action.