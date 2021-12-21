Online gambling operation smashed in lower NE

Some of the 14 luxury cars seized during police raids on 10 premises believed to be used for the operation of online gambling website 123plus in the Northeast. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Ten premises believed used for the operation of an online gambling website called "123plus" were raided by police in four lower northeastern provinces on Tuesday.

Five suspects arrested and assets worth about 100 million baht were impounded as evidence, including 14 luxury cars.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, the Provincial Police Region 3 commissioner, said the 10 premises police searched were in Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The raids were part of an investigation into the website 123plus, which was running online baccarat card games and taking bets.

Five suspects were arrested and charged with illegally operating online gambling and money-laundering. Police were looking for three other suspects, he said.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong said assets seized in the raids included 14 luxury cars, nine motorcycles, five rifles, four pistols, 219 rounds of assorted ammunition and communications equipment.