Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gates closing: no new Test & Go, limited Sandbox entries
Thailand
General

Gates closing: no new Test & Go, limited Sandbox entries

Those already approved can still arrive as planned

published : 21 Dec 2021 at 16:34

writer: Online reporters and Apinya Wipatayotin

Visitors arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Visitors arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has stopped approving new applications for Test & Go and Sandbox entries -- other than through the Phuket Sandbox -- but will let those already approved arrive in Thailand as planned, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.

After chairing a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) at Government House, Gen Prayut said the resolution was based on fears of the spread of Omicron and the safety of people in the country.

The prime minister said about 200,000 visitors had applied for entry through the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes, and about 110,000 of them had already arrived.

A further 90,000 have already been approved through the schemes, and they will be allowed into the country. Their health will be monitored after arrival.

"There will be no new approvals for the arrival schemes until the situation is reviewed on Jan 4," Gen Prayut said.

He said officials had assured him that resources would be sufficient and health personnel capable of handling any Omicron outbreak that might result from approved applicants yet to arrive.

"Importantly, although the Omicron variant spreads fast, its symptoms are controllable and treatment is easier," Gen Prayut said.

With the suspension of Test & Go and Sandbox entry options, quarantine would be fully restored for arrivals, he said.

Quarantine periods will last 7 or 10 days depending on country of origin and vaccination status. 

The Test & Go entry scheme applies to visitors from specific countries, while the Sandbox scheme is open to all visitors from abroad. All arrivals through the programmes must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 shortly before entering the country.

Apart from the decision to suspend the Test & Go and Sandbox entry programmes, the CCSA did not resolve to make any other changes related to the Omicron situation on Tuesday, Gen Prayut said.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrachit, permanent secretary for public health, said new registration for all Test & Go and Sandbox entries, except the Phuket Sandbox scheme, would be suspended from Dec 21 to Jan 4.

Dr Kiatiphum said that the last group of previously approved arrivals via Test & Go and Sandbox would arrive on Jan 10. 

Dr Kiatiphum also said that based on the Covid-19 infection rate of 0.1-0.2% among visitors, health authorities expect about 100 Covid-19 cases among the total 200,000 visitors arriving through the Test & Go and Sandbox entry programmes.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Business

Domestic car sales drop 3.2% y/y in November

Domestic car sales fell 3.2% in November from a year earlier to 71,716 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

11:24
World

Singapore finds first local Omicron cluster, expects more cases

Singapore reported its first suspected local omicron cluster, a group of three Covid-19 infections traced to a gym, the health ministry said in a statement late Monday.

10:59
Thailand

Young girl shot while children playing alone in room

KANCHANABURI: A five-year-old girl died from her wounds when a shotgun discharged while she and two young boys were playing alone in a room in a village chief's house in Phanom Thuan district on Monday.

10:55