Air pollution returns to Bangkok

Air pollution shrouds the area around the parliament in Dusit district on Tuesday, when the quantity of PM2.5 dust was above the safe level in 13 areas of Bangkok. On Wednesday morning it had spread to most of Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The annual problem of air pollution has returned to Bangkok, with PM2.5 fine particle dust levels measured above the set safe level of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre at 65 spots at 7am on Wednesday.

The highest level of PM2.5, 80 microgrammes per cubic metre, was detected at Phetkasem 81 road in Nong Khaem district.

Places with 70-77 microgrammes per cubic metre of PM2.5 were: Suan Thawi Wanarom in Thawi Wathana district; Suan Thonburirom in Thung Khru district; the entrance of Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Wathana district; Bang Bon Market in Bang Bon district; at the Khong Sam Wa district office; in front of Lat Krabang Hospital in Lat Krabang district; on Phutthamonthon Sai 4 road in Talingchan district; and at the Bang Khun Thian district office.

Spots with 60-69 microgrammes per cubic metre of PM2.5 were: at the Chom Thong district office; Suan Bang Khae Pirom in Bang Khae district; in front of Sai Mai district office; Soi Lat Phrao 95 in Wang Thong Lang district; in front of the library under the King Taksin bridge in Khlong San district; at Soi Phetkasem 36 in Phasi Charoen district; at the Bang Khen district office; at the Bang Khae district office; on St Louis road in front of Sathon district office; in front of King Mongkut University of Technology Thonburi in Thung Khru district; in front of Sam Yan Mitr Town department store, Pathum Wan district; at the Don Muang district office; near the head office of the Bank of Ayudhya in Yannawa district; in front of the office of the National Economic and Social Development Council in Pom Prap Satru Phai district; in front of Seacon Square department store in Prawet district; on Vibhavadi Rangsit road in Din Daeng district; in front of Big C department store in Bang Na district; at the Phra Nakhon district office; King Rama 9 Suan Chalerm Phra Kiat in Min Buri district; at the Khlong Toei district office; in front of the Dusit district office; in front of the Finance Ministry in Phayathai district; at the Ratburana district office; in front of the Bangkok Noi railway station in Bangkok Noi district; in front of the Bang Kapi district office; at the Odean circle in Samphanthawong district; at the Phra Khanong district office; at the Lak Si district office; at Suan Rommani Thung Sikan in Don Muang district; at the Bang Phlat district office; and at the Bung Kum district office.



Places with 51-59 microgrammes per cubic metre of PM2.5 were in Bang Kho Laem, Prawet, Bung Kum, Bang Rak, Nong Chok, Bang Phlat, Khannayao, Suan Luang, Bang Sue, Nong Chok, Chatuchak, Khlong Toei, Huay Khwang, Watthana, Lat Phrao, Bang Khen, Bang Kho Laem and Ratchathewi districts.