Previously approved Test & Go visitors allowed entry
Thailand
General

published : 22 Dec 2021 at 14:16

writer: Online Reporters

Arriving travellers go through entry procedures at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The government has clarified the position of about 200,000 intending visitors who earlier received permission to enter the country without quarantine via the now-suspended Test & Go programme.

Sumanee Wacharasin, hazard communication director of the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday that although the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) suspended registration for Test & Go from Wednesday, people previously approved would still be allowed in.

There were about 200,000 of them, Dr Sumanee said.

The visitors could travel the country if their first RT-PCR test upon arival returned negative. 

However, hotel managements must ensure the visitors stayed in their overnight rooms until their test result was known.

In addition, the visitors and their places of accommodation would be tracked around the clock via the MorChana app.

They would have to take a free, second Covid-19 test on day 5 or 6 after arrival, or earlier if they developed any symptoms.

Dr Sumanee said the Consular Affairs Department reported that 10,787 visitors were due to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport and 2,546 others at Phuket airport on Wednesday.

She said visitors would have to wear face masks while going out, for their own and public safety.

The government would reconsider the Covid-19 situation on Jan 4.

CCSA has also changed its measures for Thai travellers.

Dr Sumanee said government officials were prohibited from taking leave and going abroad unless it was essential.

People were advised to postpone any planned overseas trips, especially to Europe, America, Africa or the Middle East.

People were also asked to conduct antigen tests regularly and before long trips with many other people.

Government organisations were instructed that as many staff as possible must work from home after the New Year holiday, Dr Sumanee said.

