2,940 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,940 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 08:15

writer: Online Reporters

People queue up for their Covid-19 vaccine shots the Central Westgate shopping mall in Nonthaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Thailand logged 2,940 new Covid-19 cases and 30 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

There were 2,883 cases in the general population and 53 among prison inmates.

On Wednesday, 2,798 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,202,001 Covid-19 cases, with 2,142,186 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,407 during the third wave and 21,501 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


