39 Thais held in Cambodia call scam raids

Police interrogate Thai phone call scammers following a raid on one of two locations in Cambodia. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

PHNOM PENH: Thirty-nine Thais, including a prime suspect in a fraud case, were arrested during raids in the Cambodian capital and Sihanoukville.

A team of Thai police and a Cambodian task force stormed two locations in the neighbouring country after an investigation found phone scammers might have been operating from there. The Thai team was led by Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT).

They allegedly duped Thais into transferring money to their accounts, causing millions of baht in damage.

The first place was the 10th floor of a building in downtown Sihanoukville of Kompongsom province. The team found several Thais making phone calls from there. A total of 32 people were caught.

At the second location, another team of police and soldiers raided an eight-storeyed building near the national airport in Phnom Penh.

Five Chinese nationals and seven Thais were found inside the building. They were suspected phone scammers. At this location, Mr Phayakkhaphon Chinglu, 30, of Chiang Rai who was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Chiang Mai provincial court for colluding in fraud and money laundering, was among the seven Thais caught.

The cooperation between the two countries came after Thai police had been told to take into custody Thais who had allegedly preyed on their compatriots by operating from the neighbouring country, according to Pol Maj Gen Phanthana, who cited orders from national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, in his capacity as head of the PCT.

In one of the cases, some victims were swindled by scammers pretending to be police. They threatened to press charges against the victims, who they claimed had been involved in drug-related money laundering. The victims were then asked to empty their bank accounts and transfer all the money to them for examination, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana.

The bank accounts used to receive the transfers were in Phnom Penh. Since September, 60 Thais had fallen victim to the scammers with damage amounting to over 73 million baht, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana.

More than 100 million baht was found in these accounts. Since other victims might have complied with request but did not file complaints, the damage could top 200-300 million baht, according to the police.