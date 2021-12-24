Listing sought for cannabis

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine will propose that the Culture Ministry register local cannabis strains as Thai national heritage.

Dr Kwanchai Wisitthanon, the department's deputy director-general, said it has gathered over 30 local strains and recorded the DNA of each one to make a database of which strains are grown where. The information will be used to register geographical indications (GI).

The department will use that data to make a proposal to the ministry that it recognise local cannabis strains as a national heritage item.

The process is expected to be completed by March. The department also plans to ask the ministry to submit the local cannabis strains to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) so they can be added to the body's list of intangible cultural heritage items.

Dr Kwanchai said Thai traditional medicine has been using cannabis to treat patients for more than 300 years.

The plant can be used to cure a range of conditions including improving food intake, promoting good sleep, relieving pain and anxiety, treating epilepsy and more.