Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
B100,000 accident coverage for B10
Thailand
General

B100,000 accident coverage for B10

published : 25 Dec 2021 at 19:58

(Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
(Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The government has offered 100,000-baht, one-month accident coverage at a discounted price of 10 baht as a New Year gift to people.

The present, courtesy of the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), is part of Prime Minister’s directive for state agencies to gift people after a year-long struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek, said on Saturday.

The coverage is for 30 days and a policy must be bought from now to Feb 25, she said. For 10 baht, the coverage includes:

  • 100,000 baht for losses of life, hands, feet, vision or total and permanent disabilty because of an accident, but excluding murder or bodily harm and/or accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a pillion rider
  • 50,000 baht for the same losses as a result of an accident, murder or bodily harm and/or accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a pillion rider
  • 100,000 baht for the same losses caused by public accidents
  • 200 baht a day as income compensation while being admitted at hospitals but not more than 30 days

Interested people can buy the policies at insurers’ sale channels, as well as Counter Service at all 7-Eleven branches and all Government Savings Bank branches.

The OIC also provides 10,000 free road accident policies for motorycle owners with the books, who can register online at  www.พรบรุกทั่วไทย.com until Feb 28, or call 1186.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar airstrikes displace more people

Myanmar's military carried out more airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area near the Thai border, the rebel group said on Friday, in the latest escalation of violence that has sent hundreds fleeing into Thailand.

16:11
Thailand

Elephant Santas pass out face masks at school

AYUTTHAYA: Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a Covid-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the country.

16:06
Life

Thai farmer teaches Muay Thai to workers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Every Sunday for the past six months Wedy Yueng has opened up his gym to Hong Kong's domestic helpers, giving them a chance to train, socialise and shrug off the stresses that have kept many away from their families for more than two years.

15:59