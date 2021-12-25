B100,000 accident coverage for B10

(Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The government has offered 100,000-baht, one-month accident coverage at a discounted price of 10 baht as a New Year gift to people.

The present, courtesy of the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), is part of Prime Minister’s directive for state agencies to gift people after a year-long struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek, said on Saturday.

The coverage is for 30 days and a policy must be bought from now to Feb 25, she said. For 10 baht, the coverage includes:

100,000 baht for losses of life, hands, feet, vision or total and permanent disabilty because of an accident, but excluding murder or bodily harm and/or accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a pillion rider

50,000 baht for the same losses as a result of an accident, murder or bodily harm and/or accidents while riding a motorcycle or as a pillion rider

100,000 baht for the same losses caused by public accidents

200 baht a day as income compensation while being admitted at hospitals but not more than 30 days

Interested people can buy the policies at insurers’ sale channels, as well as Counter Service at all 7-Eleven branches and all Government Savings Bank branches.

The OIC also provides 10,000 free road accident policies for motorycle owners with the books, who can register online at www.พรบรุกทั่วไทย.com until Feb 28, or call 1186.



