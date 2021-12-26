Samut Prakan fire victim may get more than B40

Officials inspect the burnt Ming Dih Chemical Co foam and plastic pellets factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, in July. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Local authorities in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district have issued a clarification on the 40 baht compensation given to a victim whose house was affected by the fire at the Taiwanese-owned Ming Dih Chemical Co foam and plastic pellets factory in early July.

The damage caused to homes and other property near the factory in Soi King Kaew 21 was initially estimated at 423 million baht, and included 138 cars and 12 motorcycles.

Some 1,422 households were declared eligible for compensation, of which 30% has been paid. Initially, the compensation was paid by the government.

Nevertheless, one victim was reported to received just 40 baht in compensation.

Bang Phli district chief Somsak Kaewsena on Saturday said each house would receive different amounts depending on the severity of the damage.

The assessments by local committees and the factory's officials ranged from a 49,500 baht maximum to 40 baht.

"I am concerned for the victims after they realised how much compensation was to be paid. For now, the district office has taken all victims' documents to the factory for further assistance," said Mr Somsak.

Phachara Sasichachayamon, head of Samut Prakan Province Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the 65-year-old complainant, known as Pairoj Pumpakdee, submitted a photograph of his damaged property to the Racha Thewa TAO, which asked him to pursue the matter with the district office.

Mr Pairoj only received 40 baht in total as the committee considered that based on the picture he had only two broken windows.

A probe showed Mr Pairoj also had other four damaged sliding windows. But he didn't claim for those as they had already been repaired.

The panel had no evidence to provide the compensation for the rest. If he sent all pictures, he may get more compensation, Mr Phachara said.