2,532 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

People queue up for booster shots against Covid-19 at a shopping centre in Pathum Thani province on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 22 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,532 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

This compared with 30 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,766 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 3,771 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,209,970 Covid-19 cases, with 2,152,528 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,486 during the third wave and 21,580 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.