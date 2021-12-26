Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
18 gamblers caught in Pattaya condo
Thailand
General

18 gamblers caught in Pattaya condo

published : 26 Dec 2021 at 09:21

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

CHON BURI: Pattaya police arrested 18 gamblers in a raid on a condominium room on Saturday afternoon.

The 5pm raid on room No 614 on the sixth floor of the Tropical Dream Condominium in Soi Phra Tamnak 3 in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, was led by Pattaya police chief Pol Col Kulachart Kulchai.

Found in the room were three card dealers and 15 players of the dragon-tiger card game, a version of baccarat.

Gambling equipment including three sets of tables and cards, computers for showing scores, and a number of coupons and chips worth millions of baht were seized.

The gamblers and gambling equipment were brought to Pattaya police station for legal proceedings.

The raid was part of a police campaign against crimes in Pattaya on Christmas Day.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Super telescope finally in orbit

The world’s most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, after years of delays caused by technical hitches.

25 Dec 2021
Thailand

B100,000 accident coverage for B10

The government has offered 100,000-baht, one-month accident coverage at a discounted price of 10 baht as a New Year gift to people.

25 Dec 2021
Thailand

Suvarnabhumi parking fees waived for holidays

Suvarnabhumi airport will waive fees for long-term car parking in Zone C from 12.01am on Dec 30 until midnight on Jan 4 as a gift for holiday season travellers.

25 Dec 2021