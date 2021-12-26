18 gamblers caught in Pattaya condo

CHON BURI: Pattaya police arrested 18 gamblers in a raid on a condominium room on Saturday afternoon.

The 5pm raid on room No 614 on the sixth floor of the Tropical Dream Condominium in Soi Phra Tamnak 3 in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, was led by Pattaya police chief Pol Col Kulachart Kulchai.



Found in the room were three card dealers and 15 players of the dragon-tiger card game, a version of baccarat.



Gambling equipment including three sets of tables and cards, computers for showing scores, and a number of coupons and chips worth millions of baht were seized.



The gamblers and gambling equipment were brought to Pattaya police station for legal proceedings.



The raid was part of a police campaign against crimes in Pattaya on Christmas Day.