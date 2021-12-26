Section
Motorcyclist killed rear-ending car making U-turn
Thailand
General

published : 26 Dec 2021 at 09:46

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man was killed after ramming a motorcycle into the rear of a car in Phra Pradaeng district on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Capt Thammarong Prasitnok, a Samrong Tai police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 7.50pm on Puchao Samingprai road in front of the office of an insurance company in tambon Samrong Tai.

A police investigation revealed that the motorcycle was running fast on the right lane, heading for tambon Samrong Nua, when it rammed into the rear of a Honda Accord which was making a U-turn ahead of it.

The motorcyclist, identified later as Kitti Wisitsiraprapa, 44, was died on the spot from head injuries.

Police were examining recordings of security cameras in the area and questioning the driver of the car to establish the cause of the accident.

