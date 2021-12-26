Missing boy found dead in the sea

Rescue volunteers on Sunday carry the body of a boy swept away by strong waves while swimming with two friends off Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of a 17-year-old boy swept away by strong waves on Saturday was found and brought ashore in Khanom district of this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Col Boonchern Limprachuappong, the Khanom police chief, said the body was that of Thanawat Suwan, from Krabi's Plai Phraya district.



The boy and two friends arrived in Khanom district on Saturday. They went swimming amid 2-3 metres-high waves off Nai Pret beach at Moo 7 village in tambon Khanom.



Thanawat was swept away by the strong waves and disappeared. The two friends managed to swim back to the shore.



Teams of rescuers on jet skis were deployed for a search, but failed to find him. The search was called off early on Saturday night.



Rescuers resumed the search on Sunday morning. At about 10am Thawat's body was found floating 500-600 metres from the shore.



The body was sent to Khanom Hospital for a post-mortem examination.