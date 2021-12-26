Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Missing boy found dead in the sea
Thailand
General

Missing boy found dead in the sea

published : 26 Dec 2021 at 16:07

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Rescue volunteers on Sunday carry the body of a boy swept away by strong waves while swimming with two friends off Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
Rescue volunteers on Sunday carry the body of a boy swept away by strong waves while swimming with two friends off Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of a 17-year-old boy swept away by strong waves on Saturday was found and brought ashore in Khanom district of this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Col Boonchern Limprachuappong, the Khanom police chief, said the body was that of Thanawat Suwan, from Krabi's Plai Phraya district.

The boy and two friends arrived in Khanom district on Saturday. They went swimming amid 2-3 metres-high waves off Nai Pret beach at Moo 7 village in tambon Khanom.


Thanawat was swept away by the strong waves and disappeared. The two friends managed to swim back to the shore.

Teams of rescuers on jet skis were deployed for a search, but failed to find him. The search was called off early on Saturday night.

Rescuers resumed the search on Sunday morning. At about 10am Thawat's body was found floating 500-600 metres from the shore.

The body was sent to Khanom Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Missing boy found dead in the sea

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of a 17-year-old boy swept away by strong waves on Saturday was found and brought ashore in Khanom district of this southern province on Sunday.

16:07
Thailand

CentralWorld scraps onsite New Year countdown celebrations

The CentralWorld shopping centre has cancelled in-person attendance at its New Year countdown party to avoid further spread of Omicron variant, although the event will still be broadcast live across the country.

15:38
World

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

JOHANNESBURG: South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour.

14:45