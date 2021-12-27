Section
2,437 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 27 Dec 2021 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

A volunteer gives advice to Covid-19 vaccine recipients at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
There were 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,437 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

There were 2,419 cases in the general population and 18 among prison inmates.

This compared with 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,532 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 3,845 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,212,407 Covid-19 cases, with 2,156,373 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,504 during the third wave and 21,598 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

