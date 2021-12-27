Section
129 job seekers caught on western border
Thailand
General

published : 27 Dec 2021 at 10:28

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Myanmar job seekers are questioned after being caught illegally crossing the border into Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Security patrols intercepted three groups of job seekers from Myanmar, 129 in total, who illegally crossed the border into Muang, Sangkhla Buri and Sai Yok districts on Sunday.

The first group of 19 were arrested about 1.40pm in forest near Huay Nam Khao, the Moo 2 village, in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district.

About 3.30pm, a second group of six women was arrested near Ban Song Karia, the Moo 8 village, in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhla Buri district.

That evening, about 6.30pm, another 104 Myanmar nationals were rounded up at Moo 7 village in tambon Krachae of Sai Yok district.

Altogether 129 job seekers, 71 men and 58 women, were arrested for illegally entering the country via natural border crossings into this western border province on Sunday.

They all admitted having travelled from various parts of Myanmar after paying brokerage fees for jobs in Thailand.

They were to be deported after going through legal proceedings at police stations in the three districts.

