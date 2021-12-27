Section
Religious leader shot dead in Pattani
Thailand
General

Religious leader shot dead in Pattani

published : 27 Dec 2021 at 10:00

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Abdulloh Walor's motorcycle lies on the ground outside his House in tambon Tro Bon in Pattani's Sai Buri district after he was shot dead as he left for evening prayer at the local mosque on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Abdulloh Walor's motorcycle lies on the ground outside his House in tambon Tro Bon in Pattani's Sai Buri district after he was shot dead as he left for evening prayer at the local mosque on Sunday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A committee member of a local mosque was shot dead as he left his home on his motorbike in Sai Buri district on Sunday night.

Pol Capt Somporn Phiandee, a Sai Buri investigator, said Abdulloh Walor was killed  about 6.55pm in front of his house, No 67/2 at Moo 5 village in tambon Tro Bon.

Abdulloh was leaving on a motorcycle to pray at the village mosque. He was shot twice, in the head and the abdomen, by a gunman who immediately fled.

Abdulloh was a barber and a committee member of the mosque he was going to.

He and his wife also worked on a project run by the Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) to solve drug problems among Muslim youth.

Police were investigating.

