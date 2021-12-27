Religious leader shot dead in Pattani
published : 27 Dec 2021 at 10:00
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: A committee member of a local mosque was shot dead as he left his home on his motorbike in Sai Buri district on Sunday night.
Pol Capt Somporn Phiandee, a Sai Buri investigator, said Abdulloh Walor was killed about 6.55pm in front of his house, No 67/2 at Moo 5 village in tambon Tro Bon.
Abdulloh was leaving on a motorcycle to pray at the village mosque. He was shot twice, in the head and the abdomen, by a gunman who immediately fled.
Abdulloh was a barber and a committee member of the mosque he was going to.
He and his wife also worked on a project run by the Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) to solve drug problems among Muslim youth.
Police were investigating.