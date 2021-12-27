Section
Test run of electric motorcycle taxis
Thailand
General

published : 27 Dec 2021 at 16:01

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Staff of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand launch the tentative service of electric motorcycle taxis at its headquarters in Nonthaburi province on Monday. (Photo supplied)
NONTHABURI: The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) on Monday started the trial run of electric motorcycle taxis.

The test covered 51 electric motorcycle taxis at nine stands near the headquarters of the state enterprise.

Egat governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit said the test would continue for a year in association with King Mongkut Institute of Technology North Bangkok.

During the period, officials concerned will study the behaviours of drivers and passengers, energy consumption and economic, social and environmental impacts before deciding if electric taxi motorcycles should be introduced nationwide.

Each of the motorbikes had a three-kilowatt battery and could run for 100 kilometres per charge. It has a maximum speed at 80 kilometres per hour, and bear a load of about 150 kilogrammes.

The electric motorcycle project cost 21 million baht, including the costs of a motorcycle and a battery, at 84,000 baht and 40,000 baht, respectively, Mr Boonyanit said.

There were backup batteries for the motorcycles for service continuation, he said.

