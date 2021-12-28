2,305 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

People queue up for their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,305 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,251 cases in the general population and 54 among prison inmates.

This compared with 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,437 new cases reported on Monday morning.

On Monday, 3,070 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,214,712 Covid-19 cases, with 2,159,443 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,536 during the third wave and 21,630 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.