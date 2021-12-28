Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,305 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,305 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

published : 28 Dec 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

People queue up for their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
People queue up for their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,305 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

There were 2,251 cases in the general population and 54 among prison inmates.

This compared with 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,437 new cases reported on Monday morning.

On Monday, 3,070 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,214,712 Covid-19 cases, with 2,159,443 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,536 during the third wave and 21,630 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa's charity

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in West Bengal, the state's political leader said on Monday, after weekend protests over Christmas celebrations.

27 Dec 2021
World

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa on Monday began a week of mourning for the revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

27 Dec 2021
Thailand

Woman charged over fake Japan massage jobs

A woman has been charged with posing as a job broker and defrauding people of money paid in fees to secure jobs as masseuses in Japan, according to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD).

27 Dec 2021