Naval top brass undergo self-punishment

Adm Somprasong Nilsamai (left), the navy chief, and VAdm Narupol Kerdnak (right), commander of the Sattahip Naval Base. (Photo supplied)

The naval chief and the commander of a naval base have undergone self-punishment to uphold discipline and show responsibility after one of their subordinates committed a serious misconduct.

Adm Somprasong Nilsamai, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, and VAdm Narupol Kerdnak, commander of the Sattahip Naval Base, on Thursday took the responsibilty for the actions of their subordinate, according to VAdm Pokkrong, director-general of the Naval Civil Affairs Department.

Lt Alongkorn Ploddee, director of the Real Estate Division of the Sattahip Naval Base, has been involved in quarrels and made false claims on various occasions, ruining the reputation of the navy as a whole, VAdm Pokkrong said.

Last Thursday night, he was caught on video verbally abused Sattahip policemen who showed up at a restaurant for a routine inspection, saying they had ruined his happy time.

"You don't give me due honour," he said. He then threw a glass of liquor at them and said he could put them in trouble.



Lt Alongkorn said that the police should have known that Sattahip belongs to the navy and that he was a member of its Seals team of highly trained divers.



In the clip, Capt Alongkorn also claimed he was a friend of "Big Joke", a reference to Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, the assistant police chief.



VAdm Pokkrong said Lt Alongkorn had been summonsed by the navy for disciplinary action. A committee had been set up to conduct an investigation into his alleged misconduct.



To show responsibility for the misconduct committed by Lt Alongkorn, his bosses of two levels up — VAdm Narupol and Adm Somprasong — had undergone self-punishment for seven and three days, respectively.

The self-punishment includes shaving heads, walking long distances with a backpack, running with weights, doing menial labour and three days in confinement.