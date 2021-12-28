Bus services extended for NY travellers

The Transport Co expects to see a 30% rise in the number of passengers using its inter-provincial bus and van services over the New Year holiday. The average daily number is projected to be about 60,000 from Tuesday until next Thursday.

The state-run company and its partners will prepare buses and vans for 4,700 trips a day for passengers who want to travel or return home up-country during the festive period, said Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, the company's president.

From Jan 2-3, it will arrange buses and vans making 4,500 trips as it expects to serve about 50,000 passengers returning to Bangkok each day.

To ensure passengers’ safety amid the threat of Covid-19, the company will prepare mobile screening units at Mo Chit Bus Terminal to offer them free Covid-19 tests, Mr Sanyalux said.

Passengers are required to strictly follow the Public Health Ministry’s Covid-19 prevention measures, including wearing a face mask on their trip, he added.

People began leaving the capital en masse on Tuesday. Traffic on Mitraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima, a gateway to the Northeast, has grown heavier, with a more than 4-kilometre-long section clogged by cars at certain intervals, according to highway police.

The police have closed all 12 u-turns on the road to curb accidents.