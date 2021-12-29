Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand has 739 Omicron cases
Thailand
General

Thailand has 739 Omicron cases

published : 29 Dec 2021 at 11:08

writer: Online Reporters

People wait at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People wait at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There are now 739 confirmed Omicron cases, 34% of them community infections, the medical sciences director-general said on Wednesday morning.

Supakit Sirilak said the accumulated Omicron cases comprised 488 arrivals from overseas and 251 local infections.

Omicron infections were rising but face masks, social distancing and hand washing were still proven effective in preventing infection by all variants of Covid-19, he said.

The country had 514 recorded Omicron cases on Sunday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

WHO warns of Omicron overload

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems even though early studies suggest it leads to milder disease, as China and Germany brought back tough restrictions to stamp out new infection surges.

28 Dec 2021
World

Gunman kills 4 in Denver shooting spree, police say

A gunman killed four people and wounded at least three others, including a police officer, during a series of shootings in the Denver area Monday, police said.

28 Dec 2021
World

Omicron may cut Delta infections, study shows

Infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists.

28 Dec 2021