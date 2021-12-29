Thailand has 739 Omicron cases

People wait at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There are now 739 confirmed Omicron cases, 34% of them community infections, the medical sciences director-general said on Wednesday morning.

Supakit Sirilak said the accumulated Omicron cases comprised 488 arrivals from overseas and 251 local infections.

Omicron infections were rising but face masks, social distancing and hand washing were still proven effective in preventing infection by all variants of Covid-19, he said.

The country had 514 recorded Omicron cases on Sunday.