Rescued baby elephant finally dies

Phang Fasai, a four-month-old elephant, died at Nongnooch Garden in Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A four-month-old elephant died late Thursday night due to lack of nutrients after being saved from severe injuries caused by a snare and bullets last month.

Phadet Siridamrong, a veterinarian at Nongnooch Garden, wrote on his Facebook page that the baby elephant, known as Phang Fasai, died at 9.45pm on Thursday after an hour-long attempt to save her life.

He said after the severe injuries, the baby elephant had responded well to treatment and gradually recovered.

However, she did not get nutrients from elephant milk. Staff at Nongnooch Garden where she received treatment tried to keep her alive until next month when two elephants at the garden would give birth and there would be enough milk for Phang Fasai.

The lack of nutrients weakened the immunity of the baby elephant and she started developing diseases in the gastrointestinal tract and digestion system. She finally died of gastrointestinal failure, Mr Phadet said.

On Nov 28, the baby elephant was rescued from a snare in a forest in Kaeng Hang Maew district of Chanthaburi.

Her left front leg was badly injured and veterinarians had to later amputate it. Besides, she sustained about 10 bullet wounds to the right front leg.