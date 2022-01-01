Section
Three bombs hit Yala
Thailand
General

published : 1 Jan 2022 at 11:32

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

A power pole on Thasab bridge in Muang district of Yala is damaged in a bomb blast on Friday night. Two more bombs also went off in another area in the same district. The blasts caused blackouts. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: Three bombs exploded at two locations in Muang district of this southern border province on Friday night, damaging three power poles and causing power blackouts. No casualties were reported.

An unknown number of assailants planted a bomb on Thasab bridge near Yala Central Prison in tambon Sateng at 8.55pm, said Pol Col Trairuek Panyarat, chief of Muang police station.

The blast damaged one power pole on the bridge.

Shortly later, two more bombs went off in tambon Bannag Sareng. The force of the explosion brought down two high-voltage power poles. There were no casualties, said Pol Col Trairuek.

A source said the explosions resulted in power blackouts in areas near the blast scenes. Yala Hospital also had a power blackout, causing panic among patients. 

Police were investigating. They believed the explosions may be linked to the southern unrest.

 

