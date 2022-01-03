Section
Health ministry wants to extend suspension of Test & Go
Thailand
General

Health ministry wants to extend suspension of Test & Go

published : 3 Jan 2022 at 17:17

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists take an escalator with their bags at Suvarnabhumi airport after arriving on Dec 17, when Test & Go was still an option for air travellers. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The Public Health Ministry will propose that the government continue the suspension of the Test & Go entry programme for air travellers, in light of the continuing spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday.

Mr Anutin said he supported the recommendation made by health experts on Monday.

He would ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Tuesday to continue the suspension of the one-night quarantine scheme until the  end of this month.

No applications for entry to Thailand under the Test & Go scheme have been accepted since Dec 22. Entry is only through the Phuket Sandbox, and its quarantine system, due to fears over the rising number of Omicron-variant Covfd-19 cases worldwide.

The CCSA is scheduled to review the suspension of Test & Go at its meeting Tuesday.

Mr Anutin said he would push for the quick approval of the extension of the entry bans on Tuesday.

"We have decided to propose that the reopening of Test & Go should be deferred for the safety of the people in this country," he said.

The minister did not mention the future of other Sandbox schemes, which have also been temporarily shelved since Dec 22. They will also be under review on Tuesday.

