3,091 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jan 2022 at 08:04

writer: Online Reporters

People are given Covid-19 antigen tests upon returning from the provinces at Mo Chit bus terminal on Monday. At least 50,000 New Year holidaymakers were expected to arrive at the terminal on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo: Arnun Cholmahatrakool)
Thailand logged 3,091 new Covid-19 cases and 12 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

There were 3,089 cases in the general population and two among prison inmates.

On Monday, 2,688 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,235,576 Covid-19 cases, with 2,180,321 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,656 during the third wave and 21,750 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

