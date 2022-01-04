New Covid-19 measures for schools nationwide

A student studies online from home in Phitasanulok province. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The Education Ministry has announced new measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in schools and other education institutions nationwide.

The Covid-19 prevention measures, effective immediately, are:

Each education institution is to make a thorough assessment of students and teachers who may be at risk of catching the virus.

Those with at-risk students and teachers have to consider offering distance learning options. These include on-air, online, on-hand and on-demand learning, depending on the specific situation each institution finds itself in.

Each institution is to conduct a "Thai Stop Covid Plus" assessment, designed to help schools and businesses evaluate their Covid-19 control measures. They still have to follow DMHT-RC (distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, testing, reducing congestion and cleaning) and SSET-CQ (self-care, using serving spoons, eating freshly cooked meals, using a tracking system, check and quarantine) measures.

If students and/or education personnel test postive for Covid-19, the institutions have to strictly follow disease-control protocols and closely coordinate with local health facilities.

The Education Ministry today announced the postponement of on-site activities for National Children's Day on Jan 8 at the Teachers' Council auditorium in Bangkok, to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

The annual event typically features a ceremony to present awards to children and youth. A meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was also planned for 250 young participants in Bangkok.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said holding the event would run the risk of spreading the virus, and it will be organised once the situation returns to normal.

Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong (Photo: Bangkok Post)

However, the minister said Children's Day celebrations in different provinces can still be held, depending on the situation in each area.

Organisers will have to work with provincial communicable disease committees, and strictly adhere to disease-control measures. If the situation is not stable, they can call off the activities to ensure the safety of children and their parents