30 more border crossers caught

A soldier keeps an eye on the 30 illegal entrants from Myanmar arrested in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: An army patrol arrested 30 Myanmar nationals who illegally entered the country through a natural border crossing into Fang district on Tuesday, police said.

The 14 men, 13 women and three children were spotted about 4.30pm walking along a trail from the border to Nong Bua Kham village in tambon Mon Pin of Fang district by a patrol from the 4th Cavalry Company of the Pha Muang Task Force .



All said they were from Kyaukme township in northern Shan State of Myanmar. They had paid 10,000-25,000 baht each to brokers in Myanmar for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

They were handed over to Fang police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.