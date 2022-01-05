30 more border crossers caught
published : 5 Jan 2022 at 10:25
writer: Panumet Tanraksa
CHIANG MAI: An army patrol arrested 30 Myanmar nationals who illegally entered the country through a natural border crossing into Fang district on Tuesday, police said.
The 14 men, 13 women and three children were spotted about 4.30pm walking along a trail from the border to Nong Bua Kham village in tambon Mon Pin of Fang district by a patrol from the 4th Cavalry Company of the Pha Muang Task Force .
All said they were from Kyaukme township in northern Shan State of Myanmar. They had paid 10,000-25,000 baht each to brokers in Myanmar for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok.
They were handed over to Fang police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.