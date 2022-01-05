Section
Drug raid unearths firearms cache
Thailand
General

published : 5 Jan 2022 at 12:35

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police at Sadao station with the firearms and methamphetamine pills found in a house in Sadao district of Songkhla on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: Police raided a house in Sadao district early Wednesday morning and arrested a drug suspect, and were surprised to also find a cache of unregistered firearms and ammunition.

The raid followed the arrest of another drug suspect, Busree Ma-ae, with 1,981 methamphetamine pills in his possession on Aug 24. The suspect allagedly said he bought the drugs from Tawiwat Suriwong, a 35-year-old man who lived in Moo 3 village in tambon Prik of Sadao district.

Police went to search Mr Tawiwat's house on Wednesday morning. As they approached,  three men sitting in the open area under the house fled into an adjoining rice field.

Police pursued the men, but managed to catch only one of them - Surachet Madle, 35. The two others, Mr Tawiwat and Pradit Musikasong, 43, escaped.

In a search of the house, the police found 710 meth pills and 10.5 grammes of crystal meth.

Unexpectedly, they also found one AK47 rifle and two loaded magazines, one with 30 7.62mm rounds and the other with 29, one 9mm pistol and two magazines, one with 15 rounds and the other 13, an air rifle, one hand grenade and a bullet-proof vest.

Also impounded for examination were a white Toyota Camry car, four car licence plates and four mobile phones.

Mr Surachet was charged with possession of illicit drugs, firearms and ammunition.

The search continued for the two other suspects. 

