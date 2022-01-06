Famous model found dead in Chao Phraya

Kullapat "Kendo" Pongpraphab, who was found dead on the Chao Phraya River on Thursday. (Photo: Kullapat Kendo Facebook account)

A famous male model was found dead in the Chao Phraya River on Thursday, two days after his family reported he was missing.

Pol Col Yokin Benjapat of Pak Klong San police station said local people reported finding a man's body floating in the water near Ratchawong pier.

Body tattoos and documents on the body confirmed it was Kullapat Pongpraphab, known in the modelling and entertainment business as Kendo.

The evidence included two tattoos, ATM and credit cards and a Siriraj Hospital patient card bearing his name. Judging by the condition of the body, he had been dead about two days.

Kendo, 27, had been missing since Tuesday. His family and friends had posted frantic messages on social media calling for help finding him.

Police and rescue volunteers also found a second body in the same area of the river. It was a woman aged 20 to 25 years. She had not been identified.

Police had not so far established any link between the two deaths, Pol Col Yokin said. However, she had also died about two days ago.

Both bodies were taken to Siriraj Hospital for autopsies to establish the cause of death.